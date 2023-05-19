Lois Jean Elizabeth Day

Lois Jean, 93, was born to Emery and Rose Toland, the fourth of five children in Litchfield, MN. They moved to Washington State where she graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1947. She attended Eastern Washington College of Education, now Eastern Washington University in Cheney, WA, for two years. She moved back to Minnesota and was a member of the Twin's Symphony Chorus.
Lois met the love of her life while visiting her parents in Wenatchee WA. She married John O. Day on Valentine's Day of 1953. They had three children: Dresdyn, Craig and Bryan. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, and one month later, John died.
Lois was both a Girl Scout and a Cub Scout leader, a member of Wenatchee Senior Center and Church of Christ Science. She was a beautiful singer; she sang for her church, weddings, and various functions.
She leaves behind her son, Craig and his fiancé, Pamela Hays; daughter, Dresdyn Brisco and son-in-law, Ron Brisco; granddaughter, Amy Craig; three great-grandchildren: Sophia, Janet and Elmo; niece, Janet Parker; and great-nieces: Wendy Danalle, Christine Soweden and Ellen Parker; great-nephew, Rusty Hurst. Lois was preceded in death by her mother and father; four brothers and sisters; and her beloved son, Bryan F. Day.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Life Church, 400 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023.
