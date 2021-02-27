Lois Jean Gimbel Ferguson
July 17, 1942 – January 19, 2021
San Antonio, TX
(previously of Wenatchee, WA)
Lois Jean Gimbel Ferguson, 78, of San Antonio, TX, passed away on January 19, 2021, of a Covid related illness. She was born in Lakeside, WA, on July 17, 1942, to Ed and Ava Gimbel. In 1948, Lois moved with her family to Waterville, WA, where she attended and graduated from Waterville schools. Lois continued her education through Business College in Wenatchee. She lived for several years in Ritzville, WA, before moving to Wenatchee.
Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wenatchee. She worked as a nurse’s aide and Physical Therapy Assistant. In 2012, Lois moved to San Antonio to be near her son, Guy.
Lois is survived by her three sons: Donald Edward Ferguson, Guy Ferguson of San Antonio TX, Aaron Ferguson of Walla Walla, WA; two sisters: Julia “Judy” Brown of Wenatchee, WA, and Mary (Leonard) Hallock of Puyallup, WA; Lois was very proud of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ed and Ava Gimbel; husband: Donald Franklin Ferguson; daughter, Melissa “Missy” DeJesus; and a sister, Ruth Ava Gimbel.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Crossroads Church, 1301 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view Lois’ Online Tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com to write a memory and/or condolence. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.