Lois Jean Parks
August 14, 1930-August 10, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Lois Jean (Fraley) Parks, a life-long resident of the Wenatchee Valley, passed away on August 10, 2022, at the age of 91. She was at home; in the place she loved most, her garden. Her family would tell you that she did it her way, to her last breath.
As a young girl, Lois and her family lived on Badger Mountain, where her dad was a wheat rancher. Lois started school at the one-room schoolhouse on Badger Mountain known as “Beaver Creek School House”. Her family moved to East Wenatchee, WA, after she finished the first grade.
Growing up in East Wenatchee, she was a “Bridge Walker”, crossing the Columbia River on foot every day to attend Wenatchee High School. There, she would meet the love of her life, Glen Harris Parks from Wenatchee, who passed away in February of 1986.
After graduating from high school, Lois pursued her college education at Stephen's College outside of St. Louis, MO, for two years. Upon her return to the Valley, Lois would go on to marry that “Love of Her Life”! Lois and Glen began raising a family while continuing their education at Eastern Washington University.
Lois's top priority was always her family and her home. She had a strong conviction about making every day count. It was not uncommon to find her vacuuming and dusting at midnight, in order to maintain her spotless home. She was never afraid of hard work, aside from her work on the family ranch, she sold clothing at Webb's and Marilyn's in Wenatchee for years, along with housewares and gifts at Joanne's. She also drove a school bus for several years, while she and Glen were establishing and maintaining their ranch.
She was very close to her brother, Bob Fraley of Wenatchee, WA, who passed away in August of 2011.
She has two daughters: Jan Bromiley (married to Doug Bromiley) of East Wenatchee, WA, and Leslee Tapella (married to Randy Tapella) of Summerland, BC. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Jason Bromiley (Vicki Robins), Rachel Goetz (Scott Goetz), Patrick Niven, Michael Niven (Hailey Rutherford), and Scott Bromiley (Carly Kamps).
Her family and friends will always remember her witty sense of humor, her work ethic, and her determination. She was a “class act” in every way possible.
Please join her family for a Celebration of her Life at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, A.K.A, her “happy place”, 1600 Country Club Dr., East Wenachee, WA - where she golfed and dined for many years. The Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Wenatchee Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.