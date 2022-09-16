Lois L. Branscom
September 24, 1929 – August 1, 2022
Lois L. Branscom
September 24, 1929 – August 1, 2022
Waterville, WA
Lois L. Branscom, 92, of Waterville, WA, passed away peacefully in her sleep shortly before sunrise on August 1, 2022. Lois was born September 24, 1929, to Harry Ozro Black and Mary Olive (Robbins) Black in Waterville, WA, as the youngest of four children. The family later moved to Mansfield, WA, when Lois's father took a position there with the Central Washington Grain Company. Lois then completed grades 1-12 at the Mansfield School.
On September 28, 1947, she married her high school sweetheart, A. Darel Branscom. Throughout her 71 years of married life, she always claimed she fell in love with Darel when she was 12 years old. They continued their lives together on the Branscom family farm, where they raised their four daughters.
Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always put her family first, kept a house like nobody's business, baked a killer chocolate cake with walnuts, threw the greatest family birthday parties with our favorite meal and dessert, kept a secret, played a mean game of canasta, loved to dance and listen to the radio, was a graceful bowler and golfer, kept herself stylish and “fixey”, enjoyed a joke and a good laugh, was most notably a born baby-whisperer, loved cats, loathed dust storms, took her coffee black with a quarter cup of sugar, knew Jesus, shied away from the limelight, but won the family Oscar for Best Supporting Role.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Darel, on March 5, 2019; father; mother; two brothers: Howard (Ardith) and Gordon (Colleen) Black; and sister, Maxine (Deane) Schmidt. She is survived by her four daughters: Cindy (Leroy) Thomsen of Chelan, WA, Marsha (Russell) Peterson of Waterville, WA, Lexi (James) Wyatt of Warren, OR, Sally (Roger) Saur of Everson, WA; nine grandchildren: Darel, David, and Dallas Thomsen, Jami Peterson and Tegan Peterson-Schmidt, Garth and Kyle Wyatt, and Kea Wyatt Pascoe, and Kale Saur. Lois was also blessed with 17 great-grandchildren: Kailey, Sierra, and Chase Thomsen, Justine Poechmann, Natalie, Taylor, and Reid Thomsen, Cecilia Lois and Charlie Thomsen, Chanel Peterson Bear, Dakota, Savannah, and Zeke Wyatt, Nella and Jack Pascoe, Haley and Hannah Saur.
The family would like to thank June Skinner and her wonderful staff at Amber Waves for the tender love and care Mom received each and every day (and night) during the last days of her life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA, on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
