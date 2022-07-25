On Friday, July 15, 2022, Lois Mae (Gills) Watts, peacefully passed away at the age of 88. Lois was born on May 3, 1934, to J. Norris and Joy Gills, at Lake Chelan, WA.
On September 9, 1955, she married William “Bill” Watts, and together, they raised one daughter, Camille, and two sons: James and Bruce.
She was a telegraph operator and then a dispatcher for the Burlington Northern Railroad for 36 years, and after retiring, moved back to Wenatchee, which she had always considered home.
She loved to travel, and she and Bill took many trips around the country, but her favorite place to visit was Stehekin, WA. For many years, the cousins gathered every year for a reunion, and that was always a highlight of her year. She also loved to sing and was a member of the church choir, as well as a member of the Wenatchee Valley Appleaires, for many years. She did a lot of filet crocheting, and many of her family and friends received her beautiful table runners as gifts. Another of her passions was growing roses, which was by far her favorite flower.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; and son, James. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Gills; daughter, Camille Angdahl; son, Bruce Watts; daughter-in-law, Vickie Watts; ten grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Lois' Life will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. We are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wenatchee Valley Appleaires, P.O. Box 4606, Wenatchee, WA, 98807, in her name. Lois wanted this gathering to be a celebration, so please feel free to wear bright colors in her honor.
Please leave thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at www.jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements entrusted in Jones & Jones -Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.