Lois O. Davis
February 19, 1927 - October 31, 2020
Monitor, WA
On a beautiful fall Halloween morning, our sassy, classy, passive aggressive, and totally loving mother, Lois O. Bell Davis passed away peacefully, in her own home, leaving a lifetime of love and memories for all that knew her.
Lois was the first-born daughter of Elijah Sylvester Bell and Callie Church Bell, arriving on February 19, 1927, in Poolville, OK. She and her older brother, Loy C. "Rusty" Bell, were Irish twins. Mom had to wait for her six brothers: Roy, Red, Ray, Bob, Joe, and Bill to be born before she finally got her sister, Joyce. Larry was born last and he made a perfect ten for the Bell Clan.
When Lois was 16, she persuaded her parents to move away from the Dust Bowl, to a better future and place. The "Okies" arrived in Manson, WA, on Easter Sunday of 1943. Family was an important part of Lois's life. Being the oldest girl, she looked after her younger siblings and helped her mom in the home.
Shortly before graduating from Manson High School, Mom first laid her eyes upon Fred Henry Davis, at a dance in Chelan. She turned to her cousin and said "that is the man I'm going to marry", the happy occasion occurred June 9, 1946.
The newly married couple started their life together at 25 Mile Creek, by helping to run Uncle David and Aunt Ann Davis's orchard. Within two years, Nicky Lynn and Sharon Marlene were added to the family. Lois loved living on the lake, but it was time to venture out and try something new in Wenatchee, WA. Fred worked at Alcoa and they bought a small cherry and apple orchard on Woodward Street.
Jean Ann joined the family, in 1953, after Lois drove herself to the hospital, because Fred was deer hunting. Wenatchee was a great place to live and they were the typical '50s family. Mom's siblings provided her children with a playful bunch of cousins.
Michael Fred brought the family into the '60s in January of 1961. About that time, Lois and Fred decided to purchase a ten-acre orchard in Monitor, WA, considered way-out-in-the-country at that time. Paul Henry completed "The Davis 5", in 1964, during cherry picking season. Their lives revolved around family, work, playing cards, and fishing. Fishing might surprise those that knew Lois as she couldn't swim, but maybe it didn't, because she was courageous and had a great love of adventure.
Mom taught us manners, hospitality, responsibility, kindness, a strong work ethic, and the power of a hug.
When the last of her children started school, Lois began her career in the fruit industry, the Monitor Market, Costco, and as a rep for Unique5 - a beauty company. Mom exuded beauty inside and out.
Mom loved flowers and playing pinochle with family and friends, Howard and Stella Weaver. She was an amazing cook and an even better baker. There were always cookies to be made and cookies to eat for whomever found the apple cookie jar on the counter.
Lois was active in the small town of Monitor and was a member of the Monitor United Methodist Church and the Monitor Homemakers.
We always told our Mom we didn't want her to die, with a laugh and a hug she would say, "everyone has an expiration date". Lois Bell Davis's was October 31, 2020.
We love and miss you, Mom.
Lois was preceded in death by three of her brothers: Roy D., Bill, and Larry. As well as our cantankerous, much loved father, Fred. She is survived and adored by five children: Nick, Sharon, Jeanne (Troy Stephens), Michael, and Paul; two daughters-in-love (Pam Davis and Heidi Monroe); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her brothers; sister; nieces; and nephews; plus many wonderful friends.
Many thanks to Mel Weythman for managing Davis Orchards and to Heritage Memorial, East Wenatchee, WA, for honoring our Mom.
A service will be held sometime in Spring of 2021.