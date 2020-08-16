Lois Homan
Entiat, WA
Lois Homan left us August 11, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior at Entiat Valley Adult Home. She was 98 years old. She was born in Molson, WA, December 18, 1921, to Gilbert and Della Spoonemore. Lois graduated from Molson High School. She loved to sing, yodel, and play the guitar with her brother, Gail. They sang in Spokane, WA, on the radio, but stopped when their mom disapproved.
Her first husband was Eugene Bickel and they had a son, Ken. She married Richard Homan on July 3, 1946, and had a daughter, Deanna. They were married 52 years before he passed away.
The family attended Oroville Assembly of God, where Lois taught Sunday School children for 50 years. She spent many hours creating visual arts of Bible studies for her class. Recently, many shared their appreciation for her endeavors.
Lois loved her family and farming. She was always willing to give a helping hand. She loved to tell the story of Jesus to anyone that would listen. She was clearly loved by many and many were blessed by her sincere prayers and giving nature.
Survivors include her son, Ken (Ardis) Bickel; daughter, Deanna Klotzbuecher; grandchildren: Corrina Bickel, Laura Dale, Kevin Meese, Jeanette Long, David Meese, and Erika Palmer; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tom Spoonemore; and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Homan; brothers: Roy, Gail, and Jim Spoonemore; sister, Ethel Spoonemore; two grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A private interment will take place at the Oroville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.