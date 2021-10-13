On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, Lola Irene Gill passed away at the age of 93. She was born October 16, 1927, to Palmer and Elsa Knutson. She lived in the Wenatchee Valley her entire life and graduated from Wenatchee High School.
Lola married Everett Gill on September 7, 1946. They were happily married for 75 years.
Lola had a passion for gardening and could always be found tending her beautiful flowers in the yard. She was also an avid bridge player in many groups throughout the valley. In her early years, she enjoyed sewing for her children and grandchildren and made every holiday a special family event.
Lola was a member of Good Sam's and she and Everett took many trips throughout the West Coast and Alaska.
Lola is survived by her husband, Everett; sons: Roger (Mary) and Dean (Marcie); daughter, Jeanne (Rex) May; seven grandchildren: Windy, Cristy, Andy, Ryan, Leah, Kelven, and Dustin; eight great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bob. Lola was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Art and Lyle; sisters: Eunice and Alice; son, Rodney; and daughter-in-law, Pam.
A Graveside Service will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. There will be no reception after due to Covid restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
