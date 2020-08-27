Lola Irene Trimble
September 2, 1928 – August 23, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Lola I. Trimble, born September 2, 1928, in Merrill, NE, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her own home of more than 55 years, in Cashmere, WA, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 91 years young.
Lola packed fruit locally for more than 50 plus years, retiring in 2003, after her last 18 years of working at Bluebird.
She will always be missed, loved, and remembered, as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was a lifelong friend to many people. Lola was hard working, big hearted, sweet natured, and always tried to be positive and strong, in good times and bad. She would always give a smile that would make your day.
Lola had a love for birds, butterflies, and all living creatures. May they bring a smile to your face and a remembrance for a sweet woman, friend, and mother, who will truly be missed.
A Commemoration Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Cashmere City Cemetery. All are welcome, with restrictions of only 30 people at the graveside, with additional guests at their vehicles. Masks are required. Floral arrangements are by Love Me Flowers in Cashmere, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.