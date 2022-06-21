Lona Mae Zellner, 86, of Wenatchee, WA, died peacefully in her home on June 16, 2022. She passed away surrounded by members of her family. Lona Mae Reeves was born to Alvin and Mamie Reeves on September 13, 1935, in Sage, AR. She went to school in Mt. Pleasant, AR and later, attended beauty school in Conway, AR. On April 4, 1959, Lona married Jim Zellner of Conway, AR. Together, they had three children. In 1964, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, where they made their home and raised their children.
Lona worked for Wells and Wade Fruit Company for many years, but she was always a beautician at heart. In her spare time, you could always find Lona cutting hair at her kitchen table. Although hard work was important to Lona, her greatest priority was her family. Lona will always be remembered for her gentle spirit and kind heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Lona was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Zellner; her father and mother, Alvin and Mamie Reeves; and brother, Edsel Reeves. She is survived by brother, Roy Reeves (Imogene) of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Kathy Ardnt of Wenatchee, WA: three children: Trena Zellner, Cindy Zellner and Joey Zellner, all of Wenatchee, WA. Lona also leaves behind five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and one special lifelong neighbor and friend, Marie Barber.
Lona will be honored and remembered on June 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. This will be a Graveside Service for anyone wishing to attend. There will be no viewing. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
