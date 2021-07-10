Lonnie Hansferd Still
August 21, 1955 - June 27, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Lonnie H. Still, 65, a 20-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, and former resident of Tri-Cities, WA, passed away peacefully at home after learning two weeks earlier that he had pancreatic cancer. Three of his five siblings were able to be at his side. Lonnie was a courageous and very creative and talented person, who was dearly loved by his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at the Pasco Nazarene Church, 7305 W. Court St., Pasco, WA, 99301.
You are invited to view Lonnie Still's online obituary tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and to share a memory or leave a condolence.