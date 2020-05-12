Lorelei Gene Standerford
East Wenatchee, WA
Lorelei Gene Standerford, 87, a lifelong resident of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Central Washington Hospital after an extended illness. She was born at home on November 17, 1932, to Clifford and Eva (Venable) Duckett. After attending grade school and high school in Wenatchee, WA, she married Winifred "Lee" Standerford, in 1951. They lived in various places and raised two daughters: Randie Lynn and Debra Sue, while Lee’s U.S. Air Force assignments took them across the world. When he retired, in 1973, the family returned to East Wenatchee. They quickly reinvested in the community. Lorelei was a phenomenal cook, and when she wasn’t keeping a spotless home and delicious food on her family’s table, she cooked for Eastmont Baptist Church. Anyone who broke bread there in the last four decades most likely ate her cooking. She ran the kitchen from the 1980's to 2019, when she became too ill to do so.
She loved Jesus, her family, cooking for others, and Credence Clearwater Revival. Besides being lovingly dubbed the “Little General” in the church kitchen, she loved coffee, great food, and NASCAR.
Her grandchildren called her Nana, Scooter, Short Stack, G-unit, and “Nana Cherry Pie” – for her seemingly magical red-latticed dessert that honored her home region. The fondest memories of her include her distinct and frequent laugh, deep and meaningful hugs, and her windbreaker, which was her only overcoat for winter.
Survivors include her daughters: Randie Lynn Munson, and Debra Sue Davis; their husbands; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.
Her immediate family held a graveside service on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park. There will be a Celebration of her Life when large gatherings can be accommodated. Please inquire at Eastmont Baptist Church for time and place. Memorial contributions are welcome. Her family requests that rather than flowers, anyone wishing to memorialize her would make contributions to Eastmont Baptist Church. Funds will be used to supply food for Celebrate Recovery, which was her favorite ministry. Arrangements were by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.