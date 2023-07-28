Loren Wayne Long
September 6, 1938 – July 12, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Loren Wayne Long, 84, left this life to spend eternity with his Heavenly Father on July 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. The first born of Albert and Mavis Bonwell Long, “Wayne,” was born on September 6, 1938, in Wenatchee. Raised in Entiat, WA, he graduated from Entiat High School in 1956, and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy, proudly serving his country for four years until 1960.
Wayne met Joanne Meece while stationed in Bellingham, WA, and they were married in Everson, WA, on February 10, 1962. They made their first home in Entiat, where Wayne had been hired by the U.S Forest Service on the Wenatchee National Forest. Wayne transferred to the Deschutes National Forest in Oregon in 1966, living in Bend and Crescent. In 1974 he transferred to the Umatilla National Forest, moving the family to Walla Walla, WA. Throughout his career in fire management, Wayne spent his summers fighting fires across the country. He retired from the Forest Service in 1990. Wayne and Joanne moved to Everson in 1993, to be near family, and finally to Wenatchee in 2003, where they have lived since.
Wayne was a gifted artist. His talents ranged from oil painting, pen and ink drawings, woodworking, and photographing and filming wildlife and nature. Later, he shifted to designing and making beautiful baskets using ponderosa pine needles. He forged these and many other artistic creations under the name "Corner Post Originals."
Following his father's footsteps, Wayne was interested in local history, serving on the Entiat Community Historical Society board as a member and its president. He dedicated himself to supporting the curation of the Entiat "Albert Long Memorial" Museum for future generations. In 2001, Wayne and Joanne published and edited the historical book "Under the Guard of Ole Tyee," conceived and written by Albert "Shorty" Long. He was also involved with Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center in Entiat as a board member. Wayne was a lifelong fishing enthusiast and especially loved sitting in the middle of Sheridan Lake in British Columbia, fishing for rainbow trout and listening to the beautiful call of the Loon. He spent many hours exploring the outdoors of Oregon and Washington, soaking in the beauty of nature. He also loved planning and taking special trips to wilderness destinations with family and friends.
A dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Wayne was proud of his family and their accomplishments. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Gordon Frank Long; and brother-in-law, Gary Whitmore. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joanne; daughter, Lori (Kyle) Hinton of University Place, WA; son, Toby (Gena) Long of Wenatchee, WA; and son, Kevin (Julie Floyd) Long of Sammamish. He leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren: Amanda and Shane Hinton, Kathryn "Katy" (Zack) Culver, Gavin, Garrett, Katharine and Karolina Long, and Karissa (Travis) Olsen; as well as five great-grandchildren: Savannah Hinton, Sadie, Layla, Clara and Georgia Culver. He was very close to his five surviving siblings: Peggy Whitmore, Judy (Chuck) Tudor, Rick (Carol) Long, Leanne Long, and Debbie (Doug) McGreevy, and his absence will be felt deeply. Family gatherings won't be the same without his keen sense of humor and entertaining stories.
A Celebration of Life for Wayne will be held at Entiat Park and Museum on September 9, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Donations in Wayne's honor may be made to the Entiat Community Historical Society (ECHS), at P.O. Box 284, Entiat, WA, 98822, or to the American Cancer Society. The family also would like to thank the CWH hospice team for their compassionate care during Wayne's illness.