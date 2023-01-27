On January 24, 2023, our beloved mother, Lorene Yonaka-Jones, passed away peacefully at her home in Cashmere, WA. Lorene was born October 18, 1931, to Dick and Sarah Edington, in Bernice, LA.
Lorene is survived by her four children: Jerry (Debra) Yonaka of East Wenatchee, WA, Alice Yonaka-Nieman of Dryden, WA, Kenny (Kit) Yonaka of Orondo, WA, David (Callie) Yonaka of Monitor, WA; as well as nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren. Her surviving siblings include: Lena Faye Conrey, Ann Mctigue, Myrtle Ray Edington, and Bud Edington; all of Arkansas; and Eva Dean (Leon) Yonaka of Peshastin, WA; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Yonaka; and husbands: G.W. Yonaka, and Jessie Jones.
A Memorial Service for Lorene will be held at the Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Flowers may be sent to Heritage Memorial Chapel up to noon, on February 1, 2023. Donations in Lorene's memory may be made to Dryden Improvement Club, 7900 Stine Hill Road, Unit 1, Dryden, WA, 98815 Services are provided by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
To send flowers to the family of Lorene Yonaka Jones, please visit Tribute Store.