Loretta Jean Hauber
American Falls, ID
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, Loretta Jean, known to all as "Jean or Jeannie", passed away peacefully, on January 11, 2021, in American Falls, ID. Mom was born July 27, 1930, in Plummer, ID, to Noah "Bill" Nason and Hazel Eaton. She was the second oldest of six children. She grew up on a wheat and cattle ranch and graduated from Plummer High School, in 1949. From there, she headed to Spokane, WA, and entered nursing school at Whitworth College. She soon met a young man that was going to school at Washington State University in Pullman, WA. The lights flashed and bells rang and on January 6, 1951, as she married Bill Hauber. By this time, her dad had purchased a cattle ranch in Ellensburg, WA.
Mom and Dad moved into the bunkhouse on the lower ranch in the Yakima River Canyon and began their life together. Except for a brief stay in Yakima, they spent the next 13 years in Ellensburg. During this time, she had four sons: Bruce, Gary, Glenn, and Alan. While there might have been thoughts of going back to finish nursing school, raising 4 rambunctious boys, as well as a husband, kept her more than busy. She was always there, nurturing, loving, guiding, mentoring, patient, confidant, and an occasional “just wait until your dad gets home!” That was usually enough to bring us boys into line, our answer was always “don’t tell dad, we’ll be good!” During this period of time, she enjoyed her Saturday’s. Grandma would drive her old Chevy into town on Saturday morning and they would go get groceries, and then back to the house, to fix Grandma’s hair and drink coffee and visit. Then usually Saturday night, she and dad would go out to dinner and a night of dancing.
Over the succeeding years, there were many moves – Othello, WA, Quincy, WA, American Falls, ID, and then back to Quincy, with at least several moves in each town. The moves were to develop and grow Dad’s career. Mom’s support helped Dad’s career tremendously. They were never just a house, mom made each and every one a home, clean, neat, warm, and full of love, and always, always, welcoming to all. Over the years, everyone that knew Mom would tell us “Your mom is so nice, so kind”. As more time passed, her boys headed out to make their way in this world, but she was always there with her smile, hugs, and tears, when we came home and smiles, hugs and tears, when we would leave again. We have a saying in the family whenever one of us may tear up at a movie, get together, reading, text, or anything, we get called "Little Jeannie". It’s a Badge of Honor. Then came grandchildren and finally some girls! Their house in Quincy became grandkids’ station. Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling and camping in their motorhome and that became grandkids’ station two. Mom and Dad also enjoyed trips to other locations. Some of these included, Washington and Oregon coasts, Disneyland, Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, and Europe. Mom and Dad made friends wherever they went and friends and family would often drop in at Mom and Dad’s house just to visit and have a cup of coffee and dessert. Mom was an excellent cook and dessert maker and she loved her coffee. In 2015, with Dad’s failing health, we moved Mom and Dad into assisted living in Wenatchee. In 2019, we moved them back to American Falls.
Mom is survived by her four sons: Bruce (Alida) of American Falls, ID, Gary (Brenda) of Wenatchee, WA, Glenn (Cynthia) of Vancouver, WA, and Alan (Sherry) of Wenatchee, WA; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Jack and Jerry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill (17 months ago); one grandchild, Elva; two sisters, Bobbie and Joyce; one brother, Jim, who passed on the same day as mom two years ago; and her parents.
Mom was many things: mom, mother, grandma, auntie, sis, friend, but above all, she was a beautiful person, full of love, grace, kindness, and respect for all. She passed these values on to her children and grandchildren. Her strongest words, other than maybe to Dad, were, "Oh Gee" or "Oh Dear!" Thank you Mom for all you provided to all of the Hauber clan, your unconditional love, and your beautiful smile. We will love you forever and miss you always!
A celebration of Mom and Dad’s lives will be held in June, in Washington State. Condolences and remembrances can be left on the web site www.davisrosemortuary.com.