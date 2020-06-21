Loretta Mae (MacKenzie) Bush

September 10, 1927 - June 11, 2020

Wenatchee, WA

Loretta was born in Seattle, WA, on September 10, 1927, to Joseph and Zeita MacKenzie, and died in Wenatchee, WA, on June 11, 2020. Loretta was the eldest of five children, the only one born in a hospital. The family traveled while following the fruit, until they moved to Wenatchee in the late 1930’s. Loretta finished her schooling in Wenatchee, graduating from H.B. Ellison Jr. High School. She soon met and married the love of her life, Joe Bush. They were married for over 55 years, before dad’s passing in 2003.

Loretta belonged to the Order of Eagles Lady’s Auxiliary Wenatchee #204 for about 55 years, and she and her mother were both in the Sewing Club. Loretta also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 in Wenatchee for 74 years, serving many terms as President, Secretary/Treasurer, and Vice President (chairman for the Poppies). Loretta continued to help with the Poppy program and was active for over ten years with the Auxiliary sewing club. At legion bingo, Loretta made the sandwiches that were sold as a fundraiser. She was also in charge of the legion birthday dinner for more than 20 years. She was a housemother for the ALA Girls State for over ten years. Loretta really loved watching young girls grow and learn about the government. She finally had to give these activities up because of her age. Loretta belonged to the 8&40 Salon #246 for 57 years, going thru all the chairs and being the Chapeau for many years. Loretta and her daughter headed the salon Christmas party for over 20 years. This has been a very small portion of what Loretta has done with and for Eagles, Legion Auxiliary and the 8&40.

Loretta was a stay-at-home mom for many years, then went to work for Cedargreens (Simplot). She retired from there when the family moved to Quincy, WA. The kids were in junior high school then, and not having mom home took the kids some time to get used to. Mom was the BEST COOK in the world and could bake anything you wanted. There was always an open place for someone at the table, and the kids were always bringing someone home for dinner. Loretta embroidered, knitted, crocheted, and sewed, always wanted to do tatting and was sad that that was the one thing she did not learn from her mother. As the kids were growing up, Mom made most of their clothes; sometimes matching outfits, most of the time not.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Zeita and Joe MacKenzie; brother, Joe MacKenzie; sisters: Margaret "Magie" Lee and Mary Smith; husband, James "Joe" Bush; and son, Kelly Bush. Loretta is survived by her step-son, Jerry Bush of Nevada; son, Marc Bush of East Wenatchee, WA; and daughter, Ginger (Rodney) Ropp of East Wenatchee, WA; also, special daughters and their children: Brenda Sharp, Brian Cockrum, Janet Mabes, Andrea Nelson, Jamie Mabes; along with five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and too many more to list. Mom “adopted” almost everyone we would bring home.

Mom loved her God and Jesus. She lived her life as a true Christian. She is with them now and she will be so so missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her name. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.