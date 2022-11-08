Loria Avonne (Henion) Davis
August 19, 1927 – November 4, 2022
Cashmere, WA
Loria, born August 19, 1927, in Minneapolis, MN, to Clyde and Lois (Peterson) Henion, passed away on November 4, 2022. When Loria was a small girl, the family moved to Seattle, WA. They lived for a time with Clyde's parents near Ballard, WA, and Loria loved watching the big ships come in. Loria's little sister, Leslie “Ginger,” was born and they moved to Occidental Ave., and Loria became fast friends with Margaret Neville. Loria met a handsome bricklayer, Ray Davis, who was doing work on her neighbor's home and she started corresponding with him while he was in the Navy in WWII.
Loria graduated from Highland High School in 1945, and Ray and Loria were married in 1946, and moved to Cashmere, WA. They built their first home in Dryden, WA, and Loria became a young member of the Dryden Improvement Club. She was a homemaker and wonderful mother to her boys, first Terry, and then, Dale. The boys were little “cowboys” and they were involved in 4-H, rode horses and raised animals for the fair.
The family enjoyed camping and horseback riding and Loria became very interested in the Old West and the Native American culture. Over the years, Loria made friends with basket weavers and pottery makers and acquired a fabulous collection of both. Loria and Ray were snowbirds and traveled to Arizona in their RV every winter (with Loria reading a Zane Grey book along the way). They enjoyed getting to know the local ranchers and loved to share a meal and conversation with other snowbirds around the campfire each night.
Loria and Ray enjoyed the boating life on the “LORAY.” Their boat trips to Alaska and the Canadian San Juan's were especially full of adventure. They knew every good fishing and crabbing spot in Puget Sound. They always made sure their grandkids: Pete and Jamie, Angela and Chris, were along to enjoy the catch.
They moved back to Cashmere and built their "home on the hill" overlooking the valley and they became orchardists. Family and friends were fed and kept happy as long as they kept picking the crop.
In their later years, they enjoyed family get-togethers and especially loved spending time with their grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved her family deeply and was so proud of each one.
Loria was the most kind and loving person and she will always be with all of us forever.
Loria is survived by her son, Terry and wife, Patti; grandchildren: Peter Davis, Jamie Davis (Amy), Chris Davis (Teresa), Angela Stedman (Dave); great-grandchildren: Ananda Davis, Kamryn and Connor Davis, Derek and Breanne Stedman; and former daughter-in-law, Marilou Hughes. Loria was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; son, Dale Davis; sisters, Patricia Henion and Leslie Crown.
The family is grateful to Devin and the crew at Bonaventure for their loving care of our sweet Loria.
Loria's Life will be Celebrated on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Interment will be at Cashmere Cemetery. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.