Lorinda Gerber
Febuary 9, 1949 – January 26, 2023
Entiat, WA
She battled colon, breast, skin, and stomach cancers for over 34 years, approaching it with grace, humor, spunk, stamina, a nurse's advocacy, skill, and curiosity. Cancer didn't stop her, but rather motivated her to live every day to its fullest, always realistic, and determined to take advantage of all that life has to offer.
Annie lived her entire life in Washington, with stops on Mercer Island, Lake Morton, Lake Meridian, and Lake Chelan, before her final home in Entiat, residing in a log home her husband, Jack, built by hand. She worked as a cardiac critical care, and pediatric bone marrow transplant nurse at Swedish. She went on to earn graduate degrees in counseling and nursing. Those degrees led to her work as director of Home Health and Hospice, for Lake Chelan Community Hospital, school nurse in Auburn, WA, Eastmont school districts, and leadership roles in professional associations.
Her energy, vitality, and spirit, were infectious. Friends emerged and flourished from all walks of life and interests: book groups, white water rafting pals, teardrop trailer community, running partners, nurse colleagues, knitting circle, and ski companions. Her natural empathy combined with her therapeutic training made her a valuable sounding board for family and friends.
She loved Jack, her three boys, grandchildren, and her brothers: Tommy and Pat. Her mother and father were always in her heart and guiding her.
There will be a Celebration of her Life on Saturday, June 10, 2023. It will be held at the Entiat City Park South Picnic Shelter, Shearson St., Entiat, WA, 98822, at 1:00 p.m. In addition, you can go to the prechtrose.com website, read an extended version of Annie's obituary, and post on her Tribute Wall where we will be excited to hear from everyone. Arrangements in the care of Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
