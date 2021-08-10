Lorna Charlotte Riggs was born in the Province of Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1926. Her family immigrated to the United States when she was a young girl. They bought a working farm and she attended Omak, WA, schools. She loved all the animals on their farm, but her favorite was her pet deer.
After marrying Ray Dorn in 1944, they made their home in Wenatchee, WA, where they raised their two daughters. The house was always full of laughter and many pool parties (some included the entire Drum and Bugle Corps) to remember. After Ray passed away in 1989, Lorna became a Master Gardener. She grew many different flowers, but her favorites were her peonies and they were always on display. When not in the garden, you would find her finishing the New York Times crossword puzzle, leaving the rest of us scratching our heads!
We are thankful to the clinical staff at Colonial Vista Prestige and their loving care of mom over the past four and a half years. They understood her heart and became our extended family. We will never forget them.
Lorna is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Doug and Jan Haven; her granddaughter and husband, Daniel and Alexandria Offer; and one great-granddaughter, Adalyn Belle. Predeceased by Patti and Ray.
There will be no services.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Dorn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.