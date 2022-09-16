Lorraine A. (Hart) Church
October 28, 1938 - September 4, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Lorraine A. (Hart) Church was born in Conrad, MT, to Wilbur “Bill” and Alma (Gibson) Hart on October 28, 1938, joined later by brother, Larry, in 1941, and sister, Lola, in 1950. The family lived in Shelby, MT, until 1954, when they moved to Chelan, WA, where her father owned/operated Bill's Texaco Station. Lorraine finished high school in Chelan, earned a Secretarial degree at Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA, then worked at the IRS, then the Boy Scout Office, before moving to Wenatchee to work 13 years at the Chelan Co. PUD.
On January 4, 1970, Lorraine married Robert “Bob” Church, Jr., accepting his family of three children. In 1971, she left the PUD to be the co-owner and bookkeeper for the R.M. Church Office Supply, Inc. After they sold the business in 1982, she worked part-time for Silk Printers (bookkeeper) in the office of Mission Ridge, and then as a ticket seller at the resort and later, was Grandma in the Kids Club. She taught beginners to ski for ten years and then was an mtn host with Bob. They did enjoy skiing together.
Bob had a 14' sailboat when they married, but the boat grew every few years until they moored a 30' at Anacortes, WA, sailing the San Juan and the Gulf Islands every summer until 1995. Lorraine wasn't really comfortable on the water, but Bob taught her how to sail, handle the many jobs that needed to be done, and the work of maintenance. They both claimed it was hours of pleasure interrupted by moments of terror. They had a black lab/red setter who did well in the sailboat- Mandy was Lorraine's girl.
Then, they began 15 years of adventure in a travel trailer taking them to visit cousins, and friends and explore Canada and Alaska with Lorraine's favorite being the Pacific Beach on the ocean. These trips included their golden lab/Great Dane, who loved to travel and was a great companion. Cassidy was Bob's buddy for 12 years.
Lorraine enjoyed her home and family and was thrilled with each grandchild and attended all their activities, whether it be a music concert or cheering at soccer, football, or baseball games. She loved to sew and made many garments for the grandchildren until she said they outgrew her patterns. Then she made each one a quilt.
She was active in the RLDS Church for 20 years, then she and Bob became active members of the First United Methodist Church. Lorraine was a life member of the Wenatchee Soroptimist Club, volunteered for four years in the Reach to Recovery Program (a proud cancer survivor), and solicited her neighbors for the annual American Heart and American Cancer fund drives for many years. She was known for her Flowering Plum Jelly as gifts and selling it at fund raisers at church and Soroptimist Bazaars. She enjoyed “paying” with cookies if someone gave her special service, and the family members always left her home with cookies in each hand, if not a bag full. Lorraine and Bob were very close and made a good team for 41 ½ years, whatever the task might be.
Lorraine is survived by two step-sons: Charlie Church (Teri deceased) and Max (Jeannine) Church; step-daughter, Lee Ann (Michael) Patin; nine grandchildren: Nikki (Jay) Robertson, James (An) Church, Ruth Anna (Stan) Price, Sarah (Jason) Erickson, Evan (Kara) Church, Logan (Kasey) Church, Thomas (Molly) Phillips, Curtis Phillips, Ross Phillips; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Lola Barkley; and a niece, Colleen Poynter (brother, Larry's daughter). Preceding Lorraine in death were her parents; brother, Larry (1969); daughter-in-law, Teri (1998); and husband, Bob (June 2011).
A Memorial Service was already held at First United Methodist Church, 941 Washington St., Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.