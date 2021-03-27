Lorraine A. O'Brien
May 28, 1936 -January 18, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Lorraine A. O’Brien, 84, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, in Cashmere, WA. Lorraine was born in Kittery, ME, on May 28, 1936, to James Hubbard and Myrtle Carter Hubbard Brown. She went on to graduate high school, in 1956. On April 16, 1960, she married Warren O’Brien. Warren and Lorraine went on to have five sons and raise them in the Wenatchee Valley, specifically Peshastin, WA. Warren passed away, in 1983, but Lorraine continued raising her boys and living in the valley, up until her death, in 2021. Lorraine was a valued community member of the Leavenworth area for years and will be greatly missed by so many in the community.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Lorraine loved anything that had to do with sports, fishing, camping, and being with her family. During her adult years, she played on a women’s softball league in Cashmere, where she was an excellent ball player. Softball was not her only sport though. Lorraine had a love for all things sports and spent her later years keeping up with all her favorite teams on TV. After working for JanSport, Lorraine retired to fulfill her favorite role, grandmother. For many years, she would take her grandchildren fishing and camping at their favorite spot, Fish Lake. On top of camping and fishing, she loved attending sporting events for all of her grandchildren, probably most of all. Lorraine could be found on the sidelines or in the stands of nearly every Peshastin/Dryden, then Cascade High School sports games. She quickly become one of a few cherished “team grandmas” and made sure to start every game out with a good luck hug; not only for her grandchildren, but for all the team players (coaches included!).
Lorraine is survived by her five sons and their spouses: Jim and Brenda O’Brien of East Wenatchee, WA, Aaron and Julie O’Brien of Cashmere WA, Shawn and Kandi O’Brien of Wenatchee, WA, Kelly and Janae O’Brien of Leavenworth, WA, and Scott and Jaclyn O’Brien of Plain, WA; as well as her grandchildren: Josh O’Brien, Nicole O’Brien, Lindsey Dart, Chris O’Brien, Tia O’Brien, Devin O’Brien, Kaelyn Mendoza, Kaycee O’Brien, and Cody Fritz-O’Brien. Lorraine also has seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in her death by her beloved husband, Warren; her parents; and siblings: Muriel Jean Hubbard, Jackie Hubbard, Carlton Hubbard, and Gary Hubbard.
To say that family, friends, and community will miss Lorraine would be an understatement. She had a special way of treating people; as if they were family, even if they were not. She greeted everyone with her warm embrace and always had a smile on her face when doing so. The legacy of love that Lorraine leaves behind can most certainly be felt through the memories that people have of and with her. These memories, and her legacy, will never be forgotten.
A private Celebration of Life will be held with the family and invited guests, on April 16, 2021, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Leavenworth. Lorraine will be laid to rest next to her husband, Warren.
Heritage Memorial Chapel of East Wenatchee, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements.