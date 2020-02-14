Lorraine C. Miller
Quincy, WA
Lorraine C. Miller, 98, of Quincy, WA, passed peacefully into the next life, on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born in Lodi, CA, to Gottlieb and Lydia Reiman on December 20, 1921, and grew up in Lodi. On September 2, 1939, she married Henry D. Miller, and they made California their home, until moving to Quincy, WA, in 1954, to farm.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Henry D. Miller, in 1973; brother, Alvin Reiman; sister, Viola LaCroix, and 8 half siblings. Her survivors include her children: Larry D. Miller, Henry R. (KayLyn) Miller, Pamela I. Mortisen, and Christine D. (Dennis) Hooyer; grandchildren: Jodi (Rob) Husband, Jeff (Jaimie) Miller, Wade (Angie) Miller, Erika (Bryan) Ribble, Jason Miller, Derek (Renee) Mortisen, Karyn (Greg) Becker and Martin (Anna) Hooyer; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be at the First Presbyterian Church, 715 Central Ave. N, Quincy, WA, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A full obituary can be found at Scharbachs.com.