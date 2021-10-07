On Monday, October 4, 2021, Lorraine Hedman passed away at the age of 94. She was born February 14, 1927, to Norman and Ester Kalanquin. She lived in Bothell, Lake Stevens and Leavenworth, WA, and graduated from Wenatchee High School.
Lorraine married Lucene Hedman on August 28, 1946. They were married for 73 years, until Lucene's death, in 2019. They lived for more than 50 years in the Squilchuck area.
Lorraine had a passion and skill for being a seamstress. She made most of the clothing for herself and Lucene. She later used this talent when making porcelain and other types of dolls. Lorraine made the dolls from the ground up, and made all the clothing. She also refurbished old and vintage dolls.
Lorraine was a member of the Beehive Grange and the Wenatchee Valley Doll Club. She also enjoyed using her computer and participating in computer classes through the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center.
Lorraine and Lucene raised two children: Pete Hedman (Penny) and Betty Hedman (Paula). They have two grandchildren: Veronica Smith (Mike) and Eric Hedman. They also have seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Keith. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Fred; and sister, Delores. .
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Gordy Goodwin will be officiating. The service will conclude in the chapel with private interment at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are being assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Hedman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
