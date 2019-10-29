Lorraine VanSelus
January 30, 1925 - October 23, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Lorraine White, 94, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on October 23, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was a kind, loving, gentle wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born on January 30, 1925, in Redding, CA, to Jack and Eva Charlton. She grew up in Cashmere, WA, attending high school where she met the love of her life, Charles White. They married in 1942 and began their family of four daughters.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles, in 1974; her father and mother; brother, Robert Charlton, sisters: Cleone Boode and Maxine Lewis. She lost a precious daughter, Lynn Nelson, in 2013; her first grandson, David Swadberg, in 2018; and a great-grandson, Anthony Manza, in 1993. She is survived by three daughters: Sharlene Ford of the home, Sheryl (Tom) Hook of Brewster, WA, and JoAnne Murrell of Redmond, OR. She also is survived by ten grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Lorraine's wish as a child and growing up was to be a wife and mother. She was so happy to get her wish, and having four daughters in five years kept her life busy and very fulfilling. She was a wonderful Mom and was adored by her entire family.
Lorraine will be laid to rest with a Graveside Service at the Cashmere Cemetery, Cashmere, WA, on November 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Please express your thoughts and memories on our online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements are by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.