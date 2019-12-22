Louise Doreen Kafer
January 30, 1929 - December 13, 2019
Bothell, WA
(formerly of Quincy, WA)
Louise Doreen Spear Kafer of Bothell, WA, passed away December 13, 2019. Doreen was born and raised on the family dairy farm in Four Lakes, WA, graduating from Cheney High School in 1946. Following graduation, Doreen worked at the Cheney Bank, before marrying Harold "Red" Kafer on June 7, 1952, in Cheney, WA. They then moved to Quincy, WA, where Red began teaching school and they resided for the next 40 years. She held various office jobs before working several years at Martin-Morris. After retirement, Doreen and Red moved to Spokane, WA, and in 2008, relocated to Bothell.
Doreen enjoyed golfing, gardening, needlework, and puzzles and was an avid sports fan, particularly of Gonzaga basketball, the Seattle Mariners, and the PGA.
While living in Quincy, she was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and volunteered for the Quincy Library, American Heart Association, and the American Cancer Society. Doreen enjoyed many lifelong friendships and spending time with family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought Doreen great joy and she took pride in their accomplishments.
Doreen is survived by daughters: Diane Kafer and Cheryl Kellerhals (Matt); grandchildren: Natalie Wilkens (Clayton), Stephan Eggum (Cate), and Nick Eggum; and great-grandchildren: Elithia and Lyndon Wilkens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Red Kafer; parents, Bert and Pansy Spear; sister, Thelma Atkins; and brother, Del Spear.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Spokane Memorial Gardens.