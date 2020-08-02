Louise Mae LaDouceur
1926-2020
Omak, WA
Louise Mae LaDouceur, mother of her five remaining children who adored her, passed away peacefully, in Wenatchee, WA, at Sunnyslope Adult Family Home, under the loving vigilance and care of her family and the amazing staff on July 26, 2020. Louise was born in Colville, WA, on June 28, 1926, and was one of two children. Louise grew up in Colville, completing all 12 grades in the local school system. Louise then left home in the fall of 1944, to attend St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Spokane, WA. Louise graduated as a Registered Nurse from the three-year Hospital Diploma program, in 1947.
Shortly before graduation, she met and fell madly in love with Joseph LaDouceur, and they were married on January 3, 1948. They were happily married 69 years and eight months prior to Joseph’s death, in 2017. In 1954, Louise and her husband, along with the first three of the seven children she would give birth to, moved to Omak, WA, where she was a stay-at-home mother, until her youngest child started first grade, in 1969. Louise worked as a Registered Nurse at Mid Valley Hospital in Omak and retired, in 1987.
Louise has been a faithful member of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church and has belonged to the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites. Louise has been known for her sweet temperament and her love of God and her family.
Louise loved being social and belonged to the PTA when her children went to Christ the King Catholic Elementary school, making creative cakes for the school carnivals cake walk and making Barbie doll clothes to donate for fundraising at the carnival. Louise loved to host Bridge club and go to the Elks on Friday nights, with her husband, for dining and dancing. She was also an accomplished seamstress, making all of her own clothes and those of her seven children for many years.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph LaDouceur; parents, Chester and Hazel Hills; sister, Dorothy Heath; daughter, Claudia Kaneshiro; and son, Lawrence LaDouceur. Louise is survived by her five children: Suzanne LaDouceur-Schweers and her husband, Bill; Jeffrey LaDouceur and his wife, Cindy; Mary LaDouceur Womack and her husband, Dave; John LaDouceur and his partner, Dan Olivas; and Chuck LaDouceur and his wife, Randi. Louise is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. We feel privileged to have known her and to have loved her dearly as our precious matriarch.
Because of the love of an amazing and wonderful man and woman, 48 people were born.
Funeral arrangements will be delayed, until out of state family members are safe to travel, due to the current Corona Virus Pandemic. When appropriate, it will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 2511 Elm St., Okanogan, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carmelites OCDS, C/O Larry Chartier, 428 S. Pine Creek, Tonasket, WA, 98855.