Louise Margaret Bengston
April 1, 1927 – August 25, 2023
Wenatchee, WA
Louise Margaret (Williamson) Bengston was born on April 1, 1927 in Buffalo, KS, and passed peacefully on August 25, 2023 at Central Washington Hospital.
Louise married Carl Williamson, a U.S. Navy Serviceman, on December 26, 1944, at the age of 17. They spent 35 wonderful years together raising their family of five, enjoyed square dancing at Appleland Promenaders, and even lived in Japan while Carl was stationed there during the Korean War.
The family moved to the Wenatchee Valley from Lake Stevens, WA, in 1966. After losing their son, Donnie, during the Vietnam War, Carl and Louise started a fundraiser to send Washington State apples to GI's overseas as a gesture of good faith, comfort, and a reminder of home to those that were bravely serving their country.
Years after Carl's passing, Louise found love for a second time with civil engineer, Don Bengston. They wed in 1982, and spent their time together on blissful adventures across the world from New Zealand to the beautiful deserts of Arizona and Utah until Don's passing in 2002.
Louise was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who selflessly cared and supported her family during her lifetime. Her true passion in life was watching her family grow, always giving every ounce of love – she is remembered as the heartbeat of her family. Among her favorite things, Louise loved spending her time gardening, tending to her beautiful assorted flowers, admiring the hummingbirds (her favorite bird), collecting pieces of artwork from artist Thomas Kincade, accomplishing challenging puzzles, and perfecting her homemade recipes.
Louise's passing was preceded by husbands: Carl Williamson and Don Bengston; and children; Donnie Williamson, Steve Williamson, and Janice Williamson. She is survived by sons: Gary Williamson of East Wenatchee, WA; Roy Williamson of Unity, OR; and the blessings of many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to acknowledge the amazing care she was given from the staff at Central Washington Hospital during her final days. “Although we are mourning the loss of our beloved mother and grandmother, we are so grateful to the doctors and staff who showed great compassion and empathy during such a difficult time. We knew she was in the best hands, and are eternally grateful to the care you provided our sweet mammy”.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
