Louise R. Paule (Buchert)

Louise R. Paule, 96, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at Bonaventure in East Wenatchee, WA, on January 5, 2023. She was born on June 3, 1926, in Claremore, OK, to Lee and Irene Tackett.
On October 3, 1944, she married Elmer F. Paule, and they moved to Wenatchee in 1948. She began her nursing education in Oklahoma and completed her LPN in Wenatchee, after raising her children. After retirement, she and Elmer worked for Iliamna Air Taxi Lodge.
Louise always liked to remind family and friends that she looked forward to being absent from the body and present with the Lord. She passed peacefully as her grandchildren sang her favorite hymn, “When We All Get to Heaven.”
She is survived by her children: Lane and Becky Paule of Wassail, AK, Alan and Carroll Terwilleger of The Villages, FL, Tim and Nancy LaPorte of Iliamna, AK, Susan Tussey of East Wenatchee, WA, Joel and Carolyn Paule of Wenatchee, WA, and Gary and Jane Bromiley of Anchorage, AK; 17 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Paule; her second husband, Les Buchert; son, Andrew Paule; and one grandson.
A Private Graveside Celebration will be held with family later in the summer. Arrangements were provided by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
