Lovetta Lee Walker
Moses Lake, WA
Lovetta Lee Walker passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA, surrounded by family, on September 30, 2019, after sudden heart complications. Mom was born to Alice and Earl Willsey on October 18, 1939, in Leavenworth, WA, and spent her childhood growing up in Leavenworth and Peshastin, WA, graduating from Peshastin High School in 1956.
In 1958, she married George "Bud" Sauer, raising three sons: Skip, Tony, and Joe. Lovetta later spent many years living in East Wenatchee, WA, working as a caregiver for the developmentally disabled for the state, including Supervised Skills. Mom always had a strong work ethic and a driving determination to meet life’s obstacles head on.
In recent years, she had moved to Moses Lake, bringing with her that wonderful personality and spirit. Lovetta loved animals; her dogs and cats meaning so much to her over the years. She was also a fantastic gardener as always evidenced by her beautiful flowers.
Lovetta leaves behind her sister, Kaye (Darrell) George; brother, Sam (Kristie) Willsey; sister, Dana Jones-Hill; brother, Mike Willsey; sister-in-law, Kathy Willsey; sons: Skip (Dianna) Sauer, Joe Porter; and grandchildren: Aleshia, Krystal, Kellen, Hannah, Jordyn, Kenzie, and David. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Hunter, Luna, and Remi; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends: Charlotte Hauff, Darolyn Hauff, and Denise Hancock, all of Moses Lake, WA. Lovetta was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald "Buzz" Willsey; and her son, Tony Sauer.
Mom’s great sense of humor, wonderful spirit, and compassion for others will be sorely missed.
A private ceremony by the family will be held at a later date.