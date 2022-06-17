Lowell Charles Doyle
August 28, 1939 – May 6, 2022
Anacortes, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Lowell Doyle, our beloved husband, father, grandpa, great-grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully in his Anacortes home on May 6, 2022. Along with his family, he will be remembered fondly and missed by many friends and colleagues. Lowell was born on August 28, 1939 in Rockford, IL, to Janet and Everett Doyle. He attended East Rockford High School, where he was active on the swim and junior varsity football teams; he graduated in 1957. Following his six years of service as a proud Marine, Lowell continued his education at Rockford College, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.
He and Carole Erickson married in 1963, and together, they raised three sons: Andy, Jerry and John. Lowell actively devoted his career to health care administration and his young family lived in Illinois, Colorado and Washington State, as the result of career decisions. He began at the Canfield Clinic in Rockford and then moved on to the Littleton Clinic in Littleton, CO. The next move was to Wenatchee, WA, where he served as Administrator for the Wenatchee Valley Clinic. During his tenure, he was instrumental in bringing a broader range of medical services to North Central Washington; he was also awarded fellowship status by the American College of Medical Group Administrators, the college's highest award. After 16 years, his career took him to Seattle, WA, as Administrator for Minor & James Medical. Following his retirement in 2005, he briefly served as interim Administrator for Northwest Orthopedic Surgeons in Mount Vernon, WA.
Lowell was respected as a leader, mentor and friend to many during his long career. Lowell and Debra Dean were married in 2002, and he became step-father to her twin daughters, Chelsea and Hailey. They made their life in old town Anacortes, WA, where many hours were spent together restoring an old craftsman style home and gardens.
Lowell often enjoyed morning coffee with his buddies at a local deli where they bantered about sports, politics as well as goings on in the community and world around them. They all liked to laugh. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed fishing, golfing, bird hunting, gardening and watching the special events in his kids' and grandkids' lives. He especially loved the annual visit to Lake Chelan, where he spent leisurely days in the company family and friends.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Debra; sons: Jerry (Caryn) of Snohomish, WA, and John (Tammy) of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter-in-law, Ashley of Seattle, WA; step-daughters: Chelsea (Rob) of Hermosa Beach, CA, and Hailey of Billings, MT; sister, Sandy Sweeney of Rockford, IL; grandchildren: Addison, Peyton, Rebecca, Connor, Cameron and Dane; and great-grandson Lucius. Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andy Doyle; and grandson, Parker Doyle.
A Memorial and Celebration of Lowell's Life will be held on June 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Fern Hill Cemetery, 7407 Fern Hill Cemetery Rd., off State Route 20, Anacortes, WA, 98221.
It was Lowell's expressed wish that the Boys' and Girls' Clubs of America be a consideration for any donations in his memory. He always credited that organization for his health and successful foundation as a child and young man. To share memories of Lowell visit: www.evanschapel.com/obituary/lowell-doyle.