Lowell Hensley
Electric City, WA
Lowell Hensley passed away December 7, 2020, after a short illness. Lowell was born in Newbridge, OR, on June 18, 1936, to Logan Hensley and Alberta Pease. He was very young when his family moved to Mansfield, WA, and he spend most his life in the Mansfield area. He only completed the eighth grade and then went to work for his uncle farming. In June of 1960, he married Kay Birch and had two children: Kathy (Dan) Wadsworth of Spokane, WA, and Kris (LaDonna) Hensley of Las Vegas, NV. He worked for several years for the Douglas County Road Department. He was always happy, when he was running equipment.
He worked for several years for Ron Dezellem farming. In November of 1977, he married Birdie (Rager) and moved to Elmer City, WA. He worked at the Grand Coulee Dam as a driller, until Birdie and Lowell moved to Las Vegas, in 1987. At that time, Lowell went to work for the National Park Service, where he retired from, in July of 1998.
In 1998, Birdie and Lowell returned to the Grand Coulee, WA, area and have enjoyed retirement. Lowell and Birdie have spent lots of time traveling around the country in their RV. Lowell always enjoyed tractors and trucks, so they attended several truck show around the northwest.
Lowell was active in Grand Coulee Dam Area Seniors, Lions Club, Eagles, and Moose. In the past few years, he has been known as the Nut Man. He cracked over 100 pounds of walnuts while watching TV in the garage.
He is survived by his wife, Birdie; children: Kris and Kathy; three step-children: Belinda Morger of Renton, WA, Sam Maynard of Woodenville, WA, and Doug Morger of Wenatchee, WA. He will be missed by all.
There will be no services at this time.