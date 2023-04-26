Loyce Parker
Passed away April 24, 2023
Loyce Parker
Passed away April 24, 2023
Spokane, WA
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
Loyce Lugene (Chavers) Parker passed away of natural causes, on April 24, 2023, in Spokane, WA. She was born and raised in Alabama. Shortly after graduating from Escambia County High School in Atmore, she eloped with the love of her life, William “Bill” Parker, to whom she was married for 62 years. After moving many times in the early years of their marriage, she and Bill settled in Chelan, WA, where they both worked in the apple industry for decades. They raised their only daughter, Tamara “Tammy”, there and developed deep friendships in the community.
They were actively involved in church, first at Lake Chelan Baptist and later, at Living Stone Church. Loyce was an incredible prayer warrior and loved to tell people about Jesus and His offer of salvation. Loyce loved her family fiercely. She and Bill showed great love for their daughter and were delighted with her marriage to Jeffrey Jeff Brown. In her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling leagues, snowmobiling, and square dancing, but her greatest enjoyment came from her grandchildren: Alex and Emily. Loyce (or as her grandchildren called her, Gram) delighted in Alex and Emily's interests and took them on countless adventures. She was thrilled when Alex married Beatrice and Emily married Joe because she felt that she gained two more grandchildren. Loyce recently became a “Great-Gram” for the first time, with the arrival of her only great-grandchild, Mia.
After Bill passed away, Loyce moved from their home in Howard Flats to Heritage Heights in Chelan, and then eventually, to North Central Care Center in Spokane. The family deeply appreciates the kind, compassionate care she received at both facilities. They are also tremendously grateful for Loyce's wonderful church family at Living Stone who loved and served her so well, especially in her last few years.
Loyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Jeff Brown of Spokane, WA; grandchildren: Alex (Beatrice) Brown of Salem, OR; and Emily (Joe) Studniarz of Boise, ID; great-granddaughter, Mia Studniarz; and her step-brother, James Walker of Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; and husband.
A Memorial Service is set for Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Living Stone Church, 216 N. Emerson St., Chelan, WA. Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.PrechtRose.com.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.