Lt.Col James J. Hoxsey
May 14,1932 – July 6,2023
Lynwood, WA
In loving memory of Lt.Col. James J. Hoxsey USMC (Ret). James Joseph Hoxsey passed peacefully on July 6, 2023, at the age of 91.Born in Wenatchee on May 14, 1932, James was the middle child of Dr. George E. Hoxsey and Genevieve Fitzpatrick, with an older sister and brother, Patricia and G. Michael, and two younger brothers, George and John.
Throughout his youth in Wenatchee, Jim was a skiing, mountain climbing, and swimming enthusiast. While attending Wenatchee High School, he lettered in both track and skiing. He continued his education at Seattle University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1958. In 1952, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was a strong leader in the Cold Weather Battalion and an instructor in mountain warfare at Pickel Meadow and Camp Pendleton. He became an impressive carpenter at Pickel Meadow, constructing permanent buildings to replace the older temporary structures. He used these carpentry skills throughout his life at home, for friends and family, and in his volunteer work. Jim retired as Lieutenant Colonel after a rewarding 40 years of service.
Jim was dedicated to his career with Boeing, which spanned over 33 years. He held several positions, his primary role as Quality Assurance Supervisor. He, with his family, were also very active in the Boeing family summer campouts at Lake Kachess. Jim enjoyed volunteering with his camping colleagues and the families in the building of the outdoor kitchen and making continuous improvements to the campgrounds. The evening campfire's large gatherings are one of many occasions where Jim's incredible gift of storytelling came alive and where he perfected his famous and impassioned recitations of “The Cremation of Sam McGee”, by R. Service and L. Carrolls “Jabberwocky”.
True to his love of adventure and service to others, Jim was also dedicated to the National Ski Patrol. He served as a volunteer patroller on weekends at Ski Acres for many years. He was actively involved off-season, as well, through training, fund raising, and providing his labor and carpentry skills. He treasured his friendships in the ski patrol family and had many fun adventures with the group on and off the mountain.
Adjustment to retirement was a breeze for Jim. He took his adventures to the sea by chartering boats over many seasons and navigating the waters of the San Juan and B.C islands. He and his wife, Annette, traveled the world together, from Zimbabwe to Peru, skiing throughout the Alps, and many other exciting destinations.
Jim married the love of his life, Annette, in 1978. Blessed to be a father to five children from his first marriage, Jim lovingly extended this role to Annette's two children, Antonia and Cameron. Years later, he was united with daughter, Robin, and her family, which brought him great joy.
Jim's faith, sense of humor, and appreciation for all those around him never waned. He was a fountain of wisdom and some of the best/worst dad-jokes ever. He will be remembered for his love of life, people, adventure, and a good party.
Jim is survived by Annette, his wife of 45 years; his children, Elizabeth Hoxsey Stuver (Michael Stuver); Brennan Hoxsey; Mark (Lynne) Hoxsey; J. Kevin Hoxsey; Robin Gainey (Jerome Sanford); stepchildren, Antonia Oliver; and Cameron Oliver; brother, and best friend, George E. (Marilyn) Hoxsey; and grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Hoxsey; sister, Patricia Bryant; and brothers, John Hoxsey and G. Michael Hoxsey.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held July 29, 2023, 2:00 p.m. VFW Post 2100, 2711 Oakes Ave. Everett, WA. 9820. Family will also carry out the beloved tradition of remembrance at the family cemetery plot on Sunday, May 26, 2024, 11:00 a.m., at the Old Leavenworth/North Road Pioneer Cemetery.
Donations to the Wounded Warrior Project are requested in lieu of flowers.