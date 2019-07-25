Luanna D. Warner Lacei
Spokane, WA (formerly of Orondo, WA)
Luanna D. Warner Lacei, 61, a resident of Spokane, WA, and a former resident of East Wenatchee, WA, and Orondo, WA, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was raised in Orondo and graduated from Eastmont High School in 1975. Luanna met and married Carl Campbell and moved to Wrangell, AK. She returned to East Wenatchee and later, met and married Gerald Lawless. Luanna moved to Spokane around 20 years ago.
She is survived by her mother, Shan Warner of Orondo, WA; msister, Lee Hanson and husband, Chris, of Orondo, WA; sons, Ian Campbell and wife, Asia, of Wrangell, AK, Brynn Lawless, and fiancée, Alishea, of East Wenatchee, WA, Colt Lawless of Spokane, WA, Kai Lawless of East Wenatchee, WA; and grandchildren: Devlyn, Jaxon, Jett, Jagger, Orion, Kydd, and Nikolaus. Luanna was preceded in death by her father, Lowell Dean Warner.
Luanna’s life will be celebrated this Friday, July 26, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones – Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Should friends desire, donations may be made to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Association, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts mFuneral Home Wenatchee, WA.