Lucene "Lou" "Cenie" Hedman
Wenatchee, WA
Lucene Hedman passed away on December 22, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, on April 23, 1926. He joined the Merchant Marines when he was 17. He spent World War II in the Pacific Theater. He married Lorraine Kalanquin of Leavenworth, WA, in 1946. He was drafted into the Army the same year and was with the Occupation Army in Korea.
After his discharge, he and his wife, Lorraine, made their home on Squilchuck Road. They lived there until 2007. Lucene owned and operated a sawmill for several years. He also did construction work on dams, roads, and buildings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Signor and Mildred Hedman; two brothers: Bill and Alden; and sister, Rhea Miles. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine; two children Pete (Penny) and Betty (Paula); two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home, 1702 Twin Peaks Drive, Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.