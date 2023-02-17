Lucile M. (Culver) Dissmore
June 26, 1923 – February 14, 2023
Salem, VA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Lucile M. (Culver) Dissmore, age 99, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2023, at the Joseph C. Thomas Center in Salem, VA.
Lucile was born June 26, 1923, in Chelan, WA, the daughter of Ray and Flo (Cavanaugh) Culver. She was raised by her parents on an orchard on the south shore of Lake Chelan until her early teens. She loved living on the lake and would recount stories of growing up there with her sisters. She also enjoyed spending time at a special, family-owned property up Lake Chelan known as Rex Creek. A portion of that property is still held by the family and is used often by descendants.
Lucile graduated from Chelan High School in 1941, and attended Kelsey - Baird Secretarial School in Spokane, WA. On February 24, 1942, she married John Dissmore just before he left for service in WWll. They were married nearly 71 years, until his death in 2013.
Lucile spent over 20 years working in the secretarial field while raising her family in the Wenatchee, Spokane, and Okanogan valleys. In Okanogan, WA, she was secretary to the high school principal, and students she helped tutor often stayed in touch with her for many years thereafter. Homemaking was her career of choice, and their home was always open and a haven to many.
As a young girl, Lucile professed to serve God and stayed true to her commitment throughout her life. Her faith in God was unwavering, and her family and friends benefited from the great love she had in her heart. In her last years, when she wasn't able to do much, love was what she gave without measure.
In 1973, John, Lucile and daughter, Carol, left Okanogan for Washington, DC. A year later, they moved to East Wenatchee, WA. There, they opened their home for regular fellowship meetings with their church members. In August of 2005, they moved to Roanoke, VA, to be near their daughter.
Lucile was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Richard Culver; and sisters: Geraldine Wieweck and Patricia Polley. She is survived by two sons: Ray (Linda) Dissmore of Everett, WA, and Tim (Susan) Dissmore of Federal Way, WA; daughter, Carol (Wayne) Snyder of Daleville, VA; five grandchildren: Jared Snyder, Cindy (Stewart) Davis, Blake Matthews, Justin Dissmore, Charlotte Dissmore; and two great-grandsons: Carson and Kellen Davis.
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA. Interment will follow in the spring at Entiat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Joseph C. Thomas Center Legacy Fund, 3939 Daugherty Rd., Salem, VA, 24153.