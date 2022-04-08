Lucille "Lucy" Ann Donnelly passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2022, at the age of 68. Lucy was born in Seattle, WA, to Floretta and Theodore Schmidt. She grew up in Seattle alongside her five siblings: Linda, Lori, Leslie, Louise and Ted, and graduated from Rainier Beach High School in 1971.
Lucy married her high school sweetheart, Jack Donnelly, in July 1972. They made their home in Kent, WA. Lucy wanted nothing more than to be a mother. She always dreamt of having a daughter, in which they were blessed with in 1976, Trisha Janet. In 1978, Jack and Lucy welcomed a son, Mark Nicholas. Lucy loved being a homemaker and cherished every minute of that time. It brought her great joy to raise her children. She loved spending her time at Trisha's dance recitals, being Blue Bird leader, watching Mark's many years of baseball and being the best PTA "room mom".
In 1990, Lucy entered the workforce. She quickly moved up the ranks of the grocery direct sales and marketing industry. Her extraordinary outgoing and positive personality took her far in her career. After a successful career, she retired in 2018, and relocated to East Wenatchee, WA.
Lucy and Jack found great joy in their retirement. Lucy enjoyed visiting local wineries, traveling, going for walks, hosting friends, new and old, for social gatherings, golfing and most recently, took up the joy of kayaking.
Lucy was preceded in death by infant siblings: Lorna and Lyle; and her father, Theodore "Ted" Schmidt. She is survived by her mother, Floretta "Flo" Schmidt; husband and best friend, Jack; daughter, Trisha (Daniel) Wise; son, Mark (Deborah) Donnelly; her greatest joy, grandson, Caden Joseph Wise: and grand-dog, Breeze Donnelly. She is also survived by her siblings; extended family; and numerous friends (many lifelong) whom she cherished.
Lucy was a bright light, there was rarely a person she did not like, and she never missed a social gathering. Lucy's life will be celebrated, just the way she would want, Saturday evening, May 14, 2022, in East Wenatchee. Please contact the family for details.
In honor of Lucy, please continue to live each day, just as she did: Happy and Loving.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
