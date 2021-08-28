Lucille M. Crowell

Lucille M. (Olson) Crowell died peacefully in her home in Manson, WA, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. She was 93 years old. Lucille was born in St. Paul, MN, on November 19, 1927, to William Theodore and Ella (Werner) Olson.
Lucille grew up in a neighborhood full of other children. She loved to reminisce about pick-up baseball games, swimming in local lakes, and skiing and ice skating in the winter.
She moved to Richland, WA, in 1950, to work for a Hanford contractor, where she eventually met her husband, Harold A. Crowell. Harold was stationed at Camp Hanford, while serving in the U.S. Army. They were married on June 1, 1951. In June of this year, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Lucille and Harold spent almost 30 years in Issaquah, WA, while Harold worked at Boeing. During those years, Lucille loved taking long walks, reading, sewing, gardening, and listening to music. Most of that time, she stayed at home and took care of their four daughters. In 1996, Lucille and Harold retired to Manson, and have lived there since. Lucille had a great sense of humor, even during her final days.
She was preceded in death by her five sisters; and two brothers. Her survivors include her husband; and four daughters: Patricia (Ken) Erikson, Linda (Mark) Kenworthy, Karen (Rolf Vegdahl) Crowell, and Kristine (Bryan) Weeks; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.
