Lucille R. Fowler
Wenatchee, WA
Lucille R. Fowler passed away on January 4, 2021, at the age of (almost) 94. She was born to Philip and Anna Maier in New Salem, ND. She was baptized and confirmed in the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church of Hannover, ND.
Lucille graduated from New Salem High School and went on to receive her teaching certificate from Moorhead State College in Minnesota. She proudly taught first grade in Hazen, ND, and Shelby and Kalispell, MT.
She married Wally Fowler 66 years ago in Kalispell, and to this loving union, three children were born: Paul of Wenatchee, WA, Janet of Snohomish, WA, and David of Lake Tapps, WA. They moved their family from Montana to Wenatchee, WA, in 1969.
Lucille “Granny” Fowler is fondly remembered by many, namely her husband; children and their spouses; seven grandchildren; two great-grandkids; her “adopted” son, Tim; former students; and family members in North Dakota and Montana.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 29, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 312 Palouse St., Wenatchee. Any donations in remembrance of Lucille’s life can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran School, 312 Palouse St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.