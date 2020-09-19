Lucy Jane Baker
Pateros, WA
Lucy Jane Shackelford was born November 6, 1931, to Loney Theodore Shackelford and Marie Walker Shackelford. Lucy was born and raised in Crosses, AR, where she was instrumental in her role to sustain and maintain the family farm. When she became of age, she moved to Pennsylvania to live with her sister to attend high school.
Lucy met her soulmate, Roy Don Baker, and they were wed on December 22, 1951, in Delany, AR. Lucy gave birth to three beautiful children: Janet, Rodney, and Debra. They moved their family to Pateros, WA, in 1957, where they became active members of the community.
Lucy served her community in many ways. She shared her great cooking skills by making apple pies for the town’s annual celebration, the “Apple Pie Jamboree.” She also took part as a member of the “Apple Core Band” playing kazoos in the parade, and she kept the sloppy joe kitchen in tip top condition for many years.
Lucy was truly honored to be given recognition for her community contributions as “Citizen of the Year”, in 2007. She was a member of the garden club, and made sure she brought her love of gardening and flowers to the downtown area, by planting flowers each spring. She was treasurer for the local library and took part in keeping the community’s “Lighted Cross” funded and lit. She was also a dedicated volunteer at the weekly food bank and senior center, where she made friends who brought her love and joy.
Lucy enjoyed crocheting slippers and hats to donate to the Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child” through the Pateros Methodist Church, where she was a member. She so loved the annual Christmas Bazaar the women’s group held each year at the church.
One of her most patriotic contributions was working with her husband, as they originated the “Parade of Flags” in honor of veterans. The flags look majestic as they line the road of the cemetery on Memorial Day. They recruited the family’s help at first, then it became so loved by the community, the volunteer fire department has taken it on to make sure the flags are proudly flying. She taught her children and grandchildren how important is was to honor the veterans, by putting individual flags at the headstone of each veteran, and the kids still put them up each year.
Look up the definition of service and you’ll find Lucy’s picture there. She served her community and she served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. But, just ask her family, and you will know she loved serving them with all her heart. She enjoyed countless family gatherings to celebrate holidays and family milestones. It warmed Lucy’s heart to see her grandchildren cry, because they weren’t ready to leave Gram’s house.
Lucy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Don Baker; beloved son, Rodney Allen Baker; her parents; a sister; brother; and half-brother. She is survived by her daughters: Janet Varrelman and Debra Evans (Jerry); nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service to honor Lucy Jane Baker will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m, at the Pateros Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian Ave., Brewster, WA. Please adhere to COVID-19 social distancing standards. Leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.barneschapel.com. Services are entrusted to Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA.