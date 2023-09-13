Luke Mallon
Ardenvoir, WA
Luke Mallon was born in Ardenvoir, WA, a charmingly chubby baby with impish blue eyes and a wide smile, one made all the more endearing when a battle of wills over bath time at the age of two resulted in the accidental loss of a top front tooth. From toddlerhood, Luke showed a rare capacity for tenderness, always ready with a hug or a soothing, “Aww beebee,” as he patted you on the back with a chubby hand. This desire to be of comfort and service was a defining characteristic and one that set the trajectory of his personal and professional life.
Luke's ability to form close bonds of friendship was evident from his first day of kindergarten. Thank you: Mark, Eric, Jesse, and Ryan for setting the bar high early on for loyalty, mischief, and belly laughs. A hardworking and gifted student, Luke also played football, basketball, and golf, and saxophone in the band. His teachers and coaches remember him as one of the good kids who made their jobs easier and more joyful. Normally not one to seek the attention of crowds, Luke surprised everyone when he decided to run for Student Body President his junior year, leveraging quiet kindness and an unassuming knack for leadership to win the election that year and the following. To make extra cash, he cut and sold firewood in the forest around his family's home. One year with his earnings, he purchased a plane ticket to visit his sister on a foreign study in Ecuador, determined to see a monkey in the wild (they didn't). It was the beginning of a lifelong love for travel; Luke visited all 50 states and several countries throughout Central and South America. His monkey wish was at last granted in Belize.
Luke could spend hours entertaining himself catching frogs and insects and observing the activities of animals both wild and domestic on his family's farm, so it was no surprise when he decided to major in wildlife biology at the University of Washington, with minors in statistics and law, society, and justice. During summers, he fought fire for the U.S. Forest Service, working several seasons on Initial Attack Crews on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, followed by a season with the Union Hotshot Crew on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. He reveled in the physical labor, adventure, and inevitable camaraderie that develops working 16 plus hour shifts in a dirty and dangerous job.
After college, Luke worked seasonally as a wildlife biologist on conservation projects ranging from pygmy rabbit reintroduction in the Columbia Basin to moose studies in Grand Junction, CO. He would want you to know that the chances of a human being attacked by a mountain lion are vanishingly small if you travel in groups of two or more, but that a mother moose is one of the most dangerous creatures in the woods and you better have your sights set on the nearest tree (or tall willow shrub, in Luke's case) in case you stumble on one with a calf. To gain more experience in law enforcement, with an eventual goal of becoming a game warden, Luke enrolled in the Parks Law Enforcement Academy at Skagit Valley College in 2010 (Class #20) under the mentorship of Commander Bill Overby. It was here that he met his brother in spirit, Sean Davis, and a new cohort of dear friends.
Law enforcement took him first to Yellowstone as a back-country and front-country ranger, followed by a stint as a river ranger at the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. He spent his final season with the National Park Service at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area before being hired by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department in 2014. His big laugh, natural empathy, and cool head gained the immediate appreciation and respect of his peers. He always said he preferred to use his position to educate rather than punish whenever possible. No matter the severity of the incident, his priority was that people live another day so that they could see justice and have an opportunity at repair and reconciliation. He was the reflection of the very best in the law enforcement community.
Luke started on the path to the greatest of his life goals, to have a family of his own, when mutual friends introduced him to Rachelle, whose sparkling brown eyes and straight talk captivated him the moment they met. They were married in 2018, surrounded by their loving community, which included several dogs and horses. A daughter, Renlee, joined them in 2020, just barely holding off long enough for Luke and Rachelle to complete construction on their dream home overlooking Lake Roosevelt. A sister, Rayla, arrived in 2023. You can see Luke in Renlee's big smile and in Rayla's sweet blue eyes.
Luke was loved, supported and held by his friends and family every day of his life, right up until the end. We pray for peace and comfort for the many who did what was within their power to help him, and bless everyone who carries his memory and stories of his big heart and full life.
He leaves behind his wife, Rachelle and beloved girls; parents, Chris and Mike Mallon; sister, Angela (Lucas) Wells; niece, Darby; and nephew, Boone; mother and father-in-law, Rhonda and Ron Christian; brother-in-law, Reid (Eileaha); eight cousins; an aunt; uncles; and many dear friends and colleagues. There are too many wonderful friends to mention here, but we also want to acknowledge the Thomas Family, who remained a steadfast source of support for Luke from the time he met them in college, until his last day. Luke was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; special surrogate grandparents, Bob and Wanita Shank; childhood hero, Uncle Mark; sweet Aunt Ann; gentle Uncle Jim; and dear friend and mentor, Sergeant Mike Stauffer. His family is forever grateful to the first responder community in Lincoln County and beyond, who know uniquely how to support those left behind after such a tragic loss. It is work no one should have to do but they do it with dignity and integrity.
A Memorial Service will be held for Lincoln County friends and community and anyone else who wishes to attend on September 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at the Creston School Gymnasium in Creston, WA. Another gathering for community, friends and family will be held in Entiat, WA, at the school gymnasium on October 7, 2023. A Private Service will be held in Chewelah, WA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Mallon family. Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA, is caring for the family.