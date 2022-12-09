Lydia Ann Dodrill passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022; she was 99 years old.
She was born Lydia Ann Ahlemeier to Oscar H. Ahlemeier and Lydia E. Sands on May 2, 1923, in Poland, IN. Lydia grew up there and graduated from Tefft School on her 18th birthday. On October 26, 1940, she married Fay Dodrill. In the 1950's, Lydia and Fay moved to the Peshastin-Dryden, WA, area where they made their home and started Fay's Shell Station (what is now BJ's Shell Station). Lydia packed fruit at several fruit warehouses, worked at a few shops in Leavenworth, WA, and volunteered her time at many church and community events.
Lydia is survived by her son, Rich (Kellie) Dodrill; four grandsons: four granddaughters; and numerous great-grandchildren, all of the Leavenworth, Peshastin, Dryden and Cashmere, WA, area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fay; a son, LeRoy; and two daughters: Norma and Janie.
Viewing will be held at Jones & Jones Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Memorial will be held at the Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene, 111 Ski Hill Dr. Leavenworth, WA, 98826, on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Lydia Dodrill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.