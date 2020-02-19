Lydia M. Dammann
Wenatchee, WA
If you are reading this, then I have died.
I was born on June 10, 1927. I was named Lydia Marie Fitzgerald by my parents, Roy L. "Buss" Fitzgerald and Myrtle Marie Housden. We moved from Junction City, OR, ten days later, to Dyer, WA. Later, we moved to Mansfield, WA, and I ended up with two sisters, Wilma and Colleen, and one brother, Michael. I attended grade school in Mansfield and graduated from high school in Sprague. I attended Kinman Business College and worked at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, WA. With “itchy feet,” I then moved to Wenatchee, WA, to work. I met Harold Dammann and we married in 1948. Our daughter, Ann Marie, was born in 1949, and our son, Carl "Tim", in 1951.
Being “too lazy” to work, I stayed home and indulged in eating chocolates and ready true romance novels. Gardening and music were a favorite past-time as well as needle arts, wood, and crafts.
Harold died in 2003, after 54 years of marriage.
My survivors include Ann Marie Elliott (Steve), Cal Dammann (Irene Saphra); grandchildren: Brian Elliot (Laurie), Adam Elliot (Christina), and Michael Elliott.
As per my wishes, there will be a part of Celebration of Life and Death planned on the 6th of June, 2020, as this is a normal progression. Please view her online tribute for updated information at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are being made by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.
I am truly grateful for my family support, along with friends, in my progression through the various stages of life. Life is good and death is just the next step to who knows where. It will be interesting to find out.
Lydia M. Dammann