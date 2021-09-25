Lyle Day, 75, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away early on Sunday, September 19, 2021. He was born September 14, 1946, to Glen and Dorothy (Malone) Day. He grew up in Cashmere, WA, and Peshastin-Dryden, WA, where he helped his dad with their orchard and farm. Lyle graduated from Peshastin-Dryden High School, in 1964. After that, he spent time working in construction over in the Seattle, WA, area before attending Wenatchee Valley College, where he was drafted into the U.S. Army, in 1966.
Upon his return home, he began working in the floor covering business for Norris Floor Covering. Lyle married Charlene Wright on April 19, 1969. After the dissolution of that marriage, Lyle married Jackie Taplett in East Wenatchee, on June 18, 1977. Lyle had a strong work ethic and became a self-employed carpenter in 1980. When he wasn’t working, he had a passion for the outdoors; working his small orchard, hunting, and fishing. He was always helping others with their yards, cars, and snow removal. Lyle had a deep love for his family. He looked forward to his weekly breakfasts with his friends and family. What made him most proud was being a “Papa” and the time he spent with his grandkids, teaching and playing chess and card games with them.
His survivors include his wife, Jackie; daughters: Lisa Lease of Auburn, WA, and Donelle Giese of Wenatchee, WA; son, Steve Day of Wenatchee, WA; sisters: Joanne Wallace and Lynn Bryant of East Wenatchee, WA, Jan Kelso of Wenatchee, WA, and Jill Pflugrath of Arlington, WA; brothers: Larry Day of East Wenatchee, WA, and Dan Day of Dryden, WA; grandchildren: Brandon, Kyle, and Kaden Lease, Isaac, Elena, Levi, Genesis, and Boaz Day, Benjamin, Karl, and Evelyn Giese; and one great-grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a niece.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Pybus Event Center, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee, WA, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., with Pastor Tim Wilbur officiating. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.