Born Lyle Richard “Dick” Matson in June of 1943, to Lyle and Medora Matson in Marshfield, WI. Dick was the second of four children. He was raised through high school in central Wisconsin on a family dairy farm founded by great-grandfather Mathison, and his wife, Andrena, immigrants from Oslo, Norway.
Following his military service and two years employment at Grumman Aircraft on Long Island, NY, Dick settled in Wenatchee, WA. Dick completed medial laboratory education at Wenatchee Valley College and University of Idaho. He owned and operated Medical Laboratory Services in Wenatchee until retirement in 2005.
Being a perpetual student and having a lifetime interest in aviation, Dick obtained a private pilot license in 1969. He purchased and restored a small two-place airplane, and with his wife, Yvette, flew various trips throughout the Northwest. After 20 years of enjoyment, finally delivering the airplane to its new owner near Kitty Hawk, NC.
In 1970, and until the present day, Dick built and flew radio controlled model airplanes as a hobby. In his earliest days of the hobby, Dick helped establish what is now the Wenatchee Red Apple Radio Controlled Model Club, located near the airport in East Wenatchee, WA. Dick was also a participant in establishing the "Land Owners Group" separate from the Model Club, and Dick penned the original by-laws under which that group functioned until selling and/or donating all his shares to the Red Apple Flyers.
Dick is survived by his wife, Yvette; and daughter and husband, Katie and Jayme Reynerson and grandchildren: Jax and Hazel of Chelan, WA; two sisters: Kim Deale of East Wenatchee, WA, and Sherry and Ron Poppe of Wenatchee, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John.
Dick dedicates the song Old Folks at Home, by Chet Atkins, to his friends and family, and dedicates his favorite song Far Side Banks of Jordan, by Johnny Cash and June Carter, with love to his wife, Yvette.
Dick's life will be celebrated on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones - Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 9th St, Wenatchee, WA. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones - Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
