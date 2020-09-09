Lyle Travis Johnston
Entiat, WA
Lyle Travis Johnston was born in Kalama, WA, to Ohmer A. Johnston and Clara Johnston (Hadenham). He grew up as an active outdoorsman. Lyle joined the U.S. Navy, in 1952, and spent time in Guam and the Philippines as a Seabee. While stationed at Port Hueneme, CA, he met the love of his life and future wife, Anne Marie Barbosa. Lyle and Anne married, in 1957, and made their home in Santa Barbara, CA. In 1958, they added a son, Steve, to their family. Having grown up in the Pacific Northwest, Lyle wished to return to his roots. He and Anne moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1960, where they would have a daughter, Julie. Lyle and his family would live in the Wenatchee area until 1965, when they moved to their final home in Entiat, WA. Lyle enjoyed a long career with General Telephone working as a Telephone Lineman and Cable Splicer, until he retired in 1992.
Lyle was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. The family enjoyed many adventurous vacations, camping and fishing in British Columbia, Canada. After retirement, Lyle and Anne became snowbirds and would travel to Arizona for the winters. There, they found a whole new group of friends to share in fun activities. Lyle enjoyed life to the fullest, until the end.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Anne Barbosa Johnston, to whom he was married for 63 years; son, Steve Johnston, daughter-in-law, Cindy Johnston, both of Wenatchee, WA; son-in-law, Michael Mackleit, of Malaga, WA; grandchildren: Sarah Johnston of Portland, OR, Allison and Cody Erdman of Cashmere, WA, Ryan and Dana Johnston of Los Angeles, CA, and Carolanne Johnston of San Diego, CA; and great-grandchildren: Easton and Keller Erdman of Cashmere, WA, and Raelyn Johnston of Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents; and beloved daughter, Julie Ann Mackleit.
A Memorial Service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation at https://support.woundedwarrior
project.org/. Arrangements are being handled by Jones & Jones-Betts, Wenatchee, WA.