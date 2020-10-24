Lyle William Rocker
August 22, 1941 – September 20, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Lyle W. Rocker was born in Wayland, NY, to Leslie G. and Florence Rocker on August 22, 1941. He passed away on September 20, 2020, in East Wenatchee, WA. He was 79. Lyle attended Catholic school grades first through eighth. and graduated from Wayland Central High School, in New York, in December of 1958. After graduation, he entered the United States Air Force and served proudly until retiring at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant (E9), in 1979. During his Air Force career, he earned his Associates Degree and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, The Joint Service Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Air Force Commendation medal with four oak leaf clusters. He served tours at Fairchild AFB (WA), Vietnam, George AFB (CA), The Pentagon, Rhein Main AB (Germany). He also visited many countries including: England, Scotland, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Ethiopia as the Wings’ Senior Listed Advisor. Lyle was eventually transferred to NORAD Headquarters and then, Air Defense Headquarters, both in Colorado Springs, CO.
In 1964, Lyle married his long-time companion Harriet B. (Green) Rocker. After his retirement from the Air Force, he moved to Wenatchee, WA, and, for 26 years, worked for several trucking companies as either a general manager or a safety official. At one time, he also managed approximately 500 acres of apple and pear orchards. In 2005, he retired again, and moved to Conconully, WA. He thoroughly enjoyed living in Conconully and being around his family.
He is survived by his children: Debbie (Jack) Anderson, Paul (Laura) Karlen, Raymond Rocker, Lynnette (Bryan) Heidenreich, and Gary (Trudie) Rocker. He was also survived by many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and his sister-in-law, Lorriane (Bill) Lawrence. He was preceded in death by his beloved, Harriet.
He cherished his time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His smile and laugh will forever be remembered by those he knew and loved.
In lieu of flowers or service, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.