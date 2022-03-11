Lynda (Pepin) Cavallini

It is with profound grief that we write about the passing of Lynda. She was a beautiful, loving, successful woman, with a fantastic sense of humor. She loved to laugh. She loved life and she lived it fully. Lynda left us on February 6, 2022, after her courageous two year battle with ovarian cancer. She will be remembered as a dancer (Arlene's School of Dance), a performer (Wenatchee Youth Circus), a cheerleader (Pioneer Junior High School), a golfer (Wenatchee Golf and Country Club), a successful businesswoman (owner, Vision Menagerie Optical), and as a friend to many, many people.
There are no words to describe the huge void she will leave behind, in her family and with her friends. Lynda's mother, Ruth Pepin, is left broken-hearted. They shared a deep love. Her whole family adored her: brothers, Steve and Rick Pepin, their wives Lisa and Jane Pepin. To her nieces and nephews she was more like a friend than an aunt. (Rachel and Kayla Pepin, Jamela, Skyler and Parker Pepin). Cousin, Chrissy (Christine Lumberg Gill) will cherish memories of their friendship and trips to Europe. And in the early morning hours when Lynda passed, dear friends, Tammy Zerr, Gay Fuller, and James Bich held her hands and comforted her as she joined the angels.
A Celebration of Lynda's Life will be at 2:00 p.m. on April 2, 2022 at The Eagles, 1208 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Cavallini as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
