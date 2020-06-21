Lynn E. Gahringer

November 29, 1955 - May 29, 2020

Snohomish, WA

(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)

On May 29, 2020, Lynn E. Gahringer, loving husband and father, went home peacefully to the Lord in his home and in the presence of his family. He was born on November 29, 1955, in Wenatchee, WA, to William "Bill" and Beverly Gahringer. Lynn was one of seven siblings. He graduated from Wenatchee High School and continued to work in the Wenatchee Valley until 2002, when he married his wife, Debi, and moved to Western Washington.

He was a humble and kind person with a compassionate soul. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends and family.

Lynn was preceded in death by his father, William Gahringer; mother, Beverly Gahringer; and sister, Judy Gahringer/Todd. He is survived by his wife, Debi; sons: Aaron and Scott; and five siblings.

There will be a Memorial Service held in Wenatchee, WA. Due to current restrictions, only immediate family can attend. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.