Lynn Kay Williams
July 3, 1943 - December 13, 2019
Kennewick, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Lynn Kay Weimer, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away on December 13, 2019, in Kirkland, WA. She was born July 3, 1943, in Tacoma, WA, to Evelyn and James Weimer. Lynn was a nurse and artist and loved her work. She married James Ware and had three children. They attended Wenatchee Church of the Nazarene, before moving to California, to pastor at a small church. She later married BabaTunde Williams.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelyn Weimer. She is survived by her husband, BabaTunde Williams, her three children: Hyacinth Morgan, William Ware, and Heather Ware; her step-son BabaJid; her siblings: William Weimer and Barbara Castillo; and six grandchildren. Memorial service to follow.